Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana opens up on her bond with Asim Riaz, battling PCOS, body shaming & more

In a recent interview, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana has opened up on various facets of her personal life including her boyfriend Asim Riaz. Read on to know more.

Himanshi Khurana was already a known name in the Punjabi entertainment industry prior to her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The diva’s popularity rose to further heights after her participation in the reality show hosted by . Moreover, the beginning of her love story with Asim Riaz in the same is known to everyone. Himanshi’s new video Bazaar is already out and is receiving a positive response from everyone. Well, she has been soaring high with success after Bigg Boss!

In a recent interview with TOI, the actress further opens up on her personal life. Himanshi opens up on being body-shamed on social media. Citing the reason behind the same, she states that she is having PCOS because of which her body weight fluctuates from time to time and so does her blood pressure. Himanshi reveals that she has to take oxygen for three hours because of her low BP. She further states how her team keeps her away from the phone when they are at home.

Himanshi further reveals that she had suffered panic attacks the previous month because of which she had to take counseling and that it took two weeks for her to get better. Talking about Asim, the actress says that the latter is a very expressive and nice person. She also reveals how the two of them make sure to talk at least once in a day and also respect each other’s space at the same time. For the unversed, Himanshi and Asim met on Bigg Boss and later expressed their feelings for each other in the show.

