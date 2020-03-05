Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana talks about realizing her love for Asim Riaz and time inside the house

Bigg Boss 13 duo Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been in the news over the past couple of days, and while one might wish it is for their love story, it actually is for the work that they have coming in together. Yes, as we know, Himanshi and Asim will soon be seen together in a music video in collaboration with Neha Kakkar, the first look of which has been well received by the fans and they are all excited for the same.

Himanshi and Asim's love story has been one of its kind, and in an interview, while talking about the first time she realised her love for Asim, she went on to say how it was when she entered the Bigg Boss house and met him after a gap. She added how she still remembers his expression when they first met each other and how they both kept staring at each other and laughing, without any reason, post which, they hugged each other and others kept on looking at the two as they continued laughing.

She also got talking about him and how she never observed him carefully in the beginning. The actress went on to reveal how she used to ignore him first but it was when she realized that he took care of her and never left her side, and how he fought with Bigg Boss on her behalf, kept checking on her when she had fever, and held onto her hand, and how it was all very special.