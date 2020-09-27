Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana tests positive for Coronavirus after being part of farmers' protest; See post

Bigg Boss 13 alum Himanshi Khurana recently revealed that she has been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She recently extended her support to the farmers protesting against the latest farm bill as she joined the protests on September 25. Read on.

Himanshi Khurana, who became a household name after Bigg Boss 13, has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Yes, the model-actress has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Just a few moments ago, Himanshi took to her social media handle to share the news with, revealing that she has been detected with the virus. Himanshi had recently extended support to farmers' protesting against the new farm bill.

In the Instagram post, Himanshi unveiled that she has contracted the virus, after being present at the protests, among 'n' number of demonstrators. The Punjabi Kudi urged the protestors to not forget that they are in a midst of a pandemic, requesting them to take proper safety precautions always, as the cases are spiking with each passing day. She also urged people who have come in close proximity to her to get their COVID-19 tests done immediately for safety purposes.

'I want to inform you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19 even after taking proper precautions. As you all know that I was a part of the protest day before yesterday, so, I thought to get my test done before I go on for my shoot today evening,' Himanshi wrote.

She further added, 'I just wanted to inform people who came in my contact and to get your test done and please take proper precautions in the protest. It is my request to all the people protesting to not forget that we are going through a pandemic, so please take proper care.'

Within moments of Himanshi's post, her fans, followers and well-wishers bomabarded her comment section with heartwarming messages for her. They hoped and prayed that she recovers soon, and fights the virus with strength.

Take a look at Himanshi's post here:

On September 25, 2020 (Friday) Himanshi along with well-known Punjabi singers Harbhajan Mann, Ranjit Bawa, Kulwinder Billa, Shivjot and Avkash Mann joined farmers in their protest against the farm bills, passed by the Parliament during the monsoon session. She had shared pictures from the protest and expressed her solidarity with the farmers. Himanshi's boyfriend Asim Riaz and several others lauded her for her stand.

We wish Himanshi Khurana a speedy recovery from COVID 19. Get well soon!

