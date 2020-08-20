  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account is suspended after lyricist Puneet Sharma files a complaint

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account has been suspended due to a complaint made by lyricist Puneet Sharma. The news reports further add that a post which was shared by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was also removed by Instagram.
8371 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,bigg boss 13,Hindustani BhauBigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account is suspended after lyricist Puneet Sharma files a complaint

As per latest news reports, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account has been suspended due to a complaint made by lyricist Puneet Sharma. The news reports further add that a post which was shared by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was also removed by Instagram. The media reports state that the Instagram users had flagged the post which Hindustani Bhau had shared on his account. Lyricist Puneet Sharma reportedly shared the news on his Facebook account that he made an anonymous complaint about Hindustani Bhau to Instagram, citing the reasons of hate speech or symbols.

The post shared by Puneet Sharma reportedly read, "kal aur aaenge nagamon kee khilatee kaliyaan chunane vaale, mujhase behatar kahane vaale, tumase behatar sunane vaale." The news reports further add that Facebook was hesitant in taking down the post by Hindustani Bhau stating that it does not violate the Instagram policies. But, this did not do down to well with the Instagram users who wanted the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's account suspended.

The news reports also added that some social media users wanted Mumbai police to intervene in the matter, and also wanted Hindustani Bhau arrested for his post. Many social media users shared their thoughts and feelings as to why Hindustani Bhau's account was inappropriate and must be taken down immediately.

(ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Hindustani Bhau; See Photo)

Credits :dnaindia.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement