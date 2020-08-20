Bigg Boss 13's Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account is suspended after lyricist Puneet Sharma files a complaint

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account has been suspended due to a complaint made by lyricist Puneet Sharma. The news reports further add that a post which was shared by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was also removed by Instagram.

As per latest news reports, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau's Instagram account has been suspended due to a complaint made by lyricist Puneet Sharma. The news reports further add that a post which was shared by the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was also removed by Instagram. The media reports state that the Instagram users had flagged the post which Hindustani Bhau had shared on his account. Lyricist Puneet Sharma reportedly shared the news on his Facebook account that he made an anonymous complaint about Hindustani Bhau to Instagram, citing the reasons of hate speech or symbols.

The post shared by Puneet Sharma reportedly read, "kal aur aaenge nagamon kee khilatee kaliyaan chunane vaale, mujhase behatar kahane vaale, tumase behatar sunane vaale." The news reports further add that Facebook was hesitant in taking down the post by Hindustani Bhau stating that it does not violate the Instagram policies. But, this did not do down to well with the Instagram users who wanted the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's account suspended.

The news reports also added that some social media users wanted Mumbai police to intervene in the matter, and also wanted Hindustani Bhau arrested for his post. Many social media users shared their thoughts and feelings as to why Hindustani Bhau's account was inappropriate and must be taken down immediately.

