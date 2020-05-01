Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh REVEAL they would love to work with Sidharth Shukla in a movie

Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh express their desire to work with Bigg Boss 13 winner and 'good friend' Sidharth Shukla in a movie. Here's what they said.

Sidharth Shukla has become the most discussed celebrities off late. All thanks to his amazing stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The actor's win added the feather on his cap, and he became everyone's favourite. He now his his own fan army, who want to know all that the handsome hunk is up to. Not only fans, but also many Telly town actors are swoon by Sidharth's personality in charm. Just some days ago, Nazar actress Monalisa and Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 contestant Rani Chatterjee showered praises on the BB 13 winner.

Now two other actresses, who have known Sidharth closely have also expressed their fondness for the Balika Vadhu actor. Well, we're talking about Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh, who were locked up with Sidharth on 's show. The two beauties in a recent chat, opened up about their liking for Sidharth and desire to star opposite him in a movie. Yes, you read that right! Madhurima and Arti revealed that they want to work with Sid in a movie, and their interview videos are now making rounds on social media.

When Madhu was quipped who she would choose to co-star with in a film that she produced, she took Sidharth's name. After taking some sweet seconds, Madhurima took Sid's name with a smile. Justifying the reason for the same, she said, 'We had a fun banter on the show. Fans really enjoyed the chemistry we shared. Also, we haven't shared screen space until now. So, it would be great working with him.'

On the other hand, when Arti was asked the same question, she replied with Sidharth's name promptly. Arti said, 'He is an amazing actor. He is a good friend. He is good looking. So, I would like to do a Bollywood movie with him. Also, he has already proved his acting prowess in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. So, Sidharth is my pick.'

Take a look at Madhu and Arti's replies here:

Well, it certainly proves that Sidharth is quite popular among the ladies. He shares a great bond with everyone. Who do you want to see Sidharth with? Are you rooting for SidArti or SidRima? Let us know in the comment section below.

