Bigg Boss 13's Madhurima Tuli reveals she & Vishal Aditya Singh on talking terms: Have realized our mistakes

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli gets talking about her current equation with Vishal Aditya Singh and reveals that they exchange pleasantries with each other.

Bigg Boss 13 duo Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been in the news constantly for their equation on the show and otherwise as well. Both of them started dating back when they were doing a show together, however, eventually, their relation strained further and both of them constantly fought. In fact, Vishal and Madhurima were also a part of Nach Baliye and both of them were reported to be fighting back then as well. By the end of Bigg Boss as well, Madhurima was evicted from the house post she got violent and in fact, hit him with a frying pan.

And now, in a recent interview, Madhurima got talking about their love for each other and said how they both were obviously in love and added how they are in love in fact, which is why their relationship has came so far. She added how she thinks everyone goes through problems in any relationship but their's just became much more in the face but added how they were both real and honest and that is how it looked. However, she said that the two do not wish to make a fool of themselves anymore and hence, they are taking one step at a time.

She also revealed how the two are currently on talking terms and said how they exchange pleasantries and things a calmer now since they have both come to a realization about their mistakes when they saw their journey in the house. She added how they would have lasted longer and so, they decided to be cool towards each other, at least professionally.

Credits :Spotboye

