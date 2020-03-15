Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma urges fans to fight together against Coronavirus; Asks them to follow precautions

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mahira Sharma of Bigg Boss 13 fame has urged fans to take precautionary measures amid Coronavirus outbreak. Read further for more details.

It seems like almost everyone’s lives have been affected due to the Coronavirus outbreak one way or the other. It has not only taken a toll on the lives of the people but has also affected their mental and emotional health. Everything has come to a standstill as countries have been trying hard to curb the situation. In the midst of all this, government institutions and other organizations alike have been trying to create awareness among people about the same.

Bollywood and TV celebs have also taken part in this awareness campaign and have tried to alert fans through social media. Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma as urged her fans to be safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Here’s what she says, “We all are aware of the pandemic that has challenged mankind... Let's not forget that we are all together in this… Let's fight it together... Follow all the precautionary measures and prevent it from spreading.. Be safe everyone!” She herself has posted pictures of wearing the mask to create awareness about the same.

On the professional front, Mahira is currently on cloud nine as she has been getting a lot of offers after the end of Bigg Boss 13. Recently, she has appeared in a music video titled Baarish alongside former co-contestant Paras Chhabra much to the excitement of fans. Their close proximity in the reality show grabbed a lot of headlines. As of now, Paras is searching for a prospective bride in the new reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

