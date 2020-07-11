Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma wishes 'bille' Paras Chhabra with a sweet post on his birthday

Today, as Paras Chhabra celebrates his birthday, Mahira Sharma had the sweetest birthday wish for him wherein she revealed her nickname for him. Check it out.

If there is one couple that has been creating waves after their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, it is PaHira aka Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. The duo has already released like two music videos together which has received lots of love. Today, as Paras celebrates his birthday, Mahira had the sweetest birthday wish for him wherein she revealed her nickname for him. Bille, yes that is what she called him while wishing him with a sweet picture.

Paras reacted to the wish happily and revealed that he will be "seeing her in a while." By now, we are sure the duo has met and will be ringing in Chhabra's birthday together. Well, the duo does continue to warm the cockles of their fan's heart who root for them. Meanwhile, both Mahira and Paras have maintained that they want to let their relationship progress organically and are not rushing in. They are "friends" before being anything else.

In a social media banter recently, both Mahira and Paras dropped hints on their third collaboration. Right after BB 13, the duo featured in their first song together 'Baarish' and after receiving an overwhelming response, there is no stopping them. Recently, Paras and Mahira's second song 'Hashtag Love Soniyea' released. About their second song which was shot at home, she told us, "This song is on lockdown and I am sure people will relate to it completely. It is basically describing the situation we all are in the last three months."

Credits :Instagram

