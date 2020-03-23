Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma's cute selfie with 'good friend' Paras Chhabra and his mom is cannot be missed

Mahira Sharma's cute selfie with Paras Chhabra and his mom is too cute to handle. Take a look.

Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have been grabbing eyeballs ever since their stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While they claim to be 'good friends', their equation send out vibes of 'something's cooking!' Though many love their bond, and all are hearts for #PaHira, there's someone who quite disliked them together. Well, we're talking about Paras' mom. She vocally expressed her displeasure over Paras' growing closeness with Mahira, during the family week round in 's show. In fact, she also warned her to stay away from Mahira as she did not like their friendship.

How would you react, if I tell you that Mahira and Paras' mom are hanging out together? Yes, that is happening in real life. The two ladies are in good terms now and are bonding well. A selfie of them posing for a Paras is doing rounds on social media and is creating a lot of storms. In the picture, Paras is seen holding the camera, while his mom and Mahira are all smiles as they prep up for a cutesy photo. The trio looks all happy and it is surely giving us family goals.

Well, this picture happens to be clicked at Paras' home. Mahira recently spends some quality time with Paras at his place and the two shared photos of their fun-loving meet on social media. While Mahira is seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, Paras looks dapper in black.

Take a look at Pahira's special time here:

Meanwhile, Paras and Mahira were seen spreading the magic of their chemistry in a recent music video titled, 'Baarish.' The song received an overwhelming response from fans, who showered praises on their equation. What are your thoughts about their picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

