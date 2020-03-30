Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra calls out ex GF Akanksha Puri again; Says 'she has no identity of her own'

Paras Chhabra has said in a recent interview that Akanksha Puri has no identity of her own and is known only as his ex-girlfriend. Read on to know more.

Although Paras Chhabra did not win Bigg Boss 13, he has been making a lot of headlines since the beginning of the reality show and continues to do so even now. This is concerning his ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri and their strained relationship which has already ended. Paras has, in fact, also done another reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he has found his prospective partner in Aanchal Khurana. Recently, in an interview with E Times, he has opened up about ex-flame Akanksha.

The Badho Bahu actor says that he has seen her interviews and reveals he never understood why she spoke about him. Paras further states that his name has been dragged into the same for the past seven months and that Akanksha should not have done it. He then says that if she is still doing this then it shows her personality because no one knows her and just calls her his ex. The actor says that she has no identity of her own and is known as his ex-girlfriend.

Meanwhile, check out this throwback picture of Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri below:

Paras also reveals that his mother supported Akanksha because she had been staying with the latter before entering the Bigg Boss house. The actor adds that she is a good person but their thinking and ideologies do not match. He also calls Akanksha a possessive and manipulative person. Paras says that he was very disturbed in his life because of the same. The actor further reveals that their mentalities did not match because of the age difference.

