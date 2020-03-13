Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma & Arti Singh have a happy reunion over dinner; See PHOTOS

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestants Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh recently had a happy reunion dinner. Check out their pictures.

It has been almost a month since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end but honestly speaking, none of us can get over the show which was hosted by . No one can forget the fun banters, conversations, fights and inevitable drama going on in the show. Even now, media portals and fans like to keep a tab on the ex-contestants through social media. In the midst of all these, the ex-contestants meet each other quite often thereby grabbing attention.

In the midst of all this, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh have recently enjoyed a reunion dinner the pictures of which have gone viral on social media. Paras looks dapper in a green and yellow t-shirt teamed up with grey tapered pants and yellow shoes. Mahira, on the other hand, looks pretty in a green-colored outfit. Meanwhile, Arti Singh looks stunning in an off-shoulder white dress teamed up with a pair of black shoes.

Check out the pictures below:

Paras and Mahira’s proximity in Bigg Boss 13 caught everyone’s attention and their friendship was applauded by everyone. The two of them have recently appeared together in a music video titled Baarish much to the excitement of their fans. Paras is currently a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he is searching for a prospective bride. Apart from that, Shehnaaz Gill is also searching for an ideal groom in the same show.

