Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma & Arti Singh have a happy reunion over dinner; See PHOTOS
It has been almost a month since Bigg Boss 13 came to an end but honestly speaking, none of us can get over the show which was hosted by Salman Khan. No one can forget the fun banters, conversations, fights and inevitable drama going on in the show. Even now, media portals and fans like to keep a tab on the ex-contestants through social media. In the midst of all these, the ex-contestants meet each other quite often thereby grabbing attention.
In the midst of all this, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and Arti Singh have recently enjoyed a reunion dinner the pictures of which have gone viral on social media. Paras looks dapper in a green and yellow t-shirt teamed up with grey tapered pants and yellow shoes. Mahira, on the other hand, looks pretty in a green-colored outfit. Meanwhile, Arti Singh looks stunning in an off-shoulder white dress teamed up with a pair of black shoes.
Check out the pictures below:
Paras and Mahira’s proximity in Bigg Boss 13 caught everyone’s attention and their friendship was applauded by everyone. The two of them have recently appeared together in a music video titled Baarish much to the excitement of their fans. Paras is currently a part of the reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which he is searching for a prospective bride. Apart from that, Shehnaaz Gill is also searching for an ideal groom in the same show.
