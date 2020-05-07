Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma break the internet as they perform Emiway Bantai's Khatam; VIDEO

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have come together for yet another quirky video which is just unmissable. Check it out.

Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end but the news, controversies, and gossips related to the contestants always grab the headlines for one reason or the other. Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma created a lot of buzz in the media while they were inside the Bigg Boss house. They took a stance for one another in every task or fight that happened back then. The best part is that the two former contestants still share a good bond with each other.

Their friendship has, in fact, grown stronger over time and multiple instances prove the same. In the midst of all this, Paras has shared a video on Instagram in which he is performing with none other than Mahira herself. The two of them make some quirky gestures while performing on the popular song ‘Khatam’ by Emiway Bantai. Mahira looks stunning in a printed outfit teamed up with a matching red shrug. Paras, on the other hand, is seen wearing a printed blue shirt.

Check out the video below:

Paras and Mahira often share such videos on social media thereby grabbing the attention of their fans. A little while back, Pahira, as they are fondly called by their fans, had shared another video in which the two of them were grooving to the beats of the song Bole Chudiyan. Despite being under quarantine, the two former Bigg Boss contestants are just inseparable, and needless to say, their friendship has flourished over time. A few days back, the two of them were seen distributing essentials to some people in the city.

Credits :Instagram

