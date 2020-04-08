Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra & Mahira Sharma distribute food packages to the needy amid lockdown; Watch VIDEO

Bigg Boss 13's former contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have recently distributed food packages to the needy people. Check out the video.

The entertainment industry has joined hands in providing all possible help to the needy people amidst the current situation created because of the Coronavirus outbreak. The 21-day lockdown imposed across India has indirectly affected the underprivileged people of the society most of whom are daily wage earners or temporary workers. In the midst of all this, many film stars and TV celebs from the industry have come forward to help such people by associating themselves with government authorities and other organizations.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have recently distributed essential food packages to the underprivileged people. And the good part is that the two of them have strictly obliged with the rules of social distancing while taking part in the distribution process. They are also seen wearing masks and gloves which is evident from the video which Paras has now shared on his Instagram handle. Even the people coming to collect the items are seen maintaining social distancing which is worth applauding for.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Paras and Mahira have appeared in a romantic music video titled Baarish which has received a positive response from the audience. And now there’s another good news for all the fans of the two actors as they will be starring together in a Punjabi movie very soon. Both of them have revealed the same in a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal. This piece of news will surely leave the fans rooting for #PaHira again.

