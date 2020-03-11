Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai dancing on 'Rang Barse' on the sets of Naagin 4 cannot be missed; Watch Video

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Rashami Desai grooving on a Holi track as she shoots for Nia Sharma starrer Naagin 4 is unmissable. Take a look.

, who was last seen in the Bigg Boss 13 house, is all set to return to the small screen. Well, this time, not as a typical bahu, but in a different avatar in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama, Naagin 4. Yes, Rashami is all set to enter the Naagin universe. And ever since this news has come out, Rashami's fans cannot keep calm. Her first look from the show was out in a few days back, which spread like wildfire on the internet. Now, there's another video of Rashami that has been grabbing all attention.

It happens to be a BTS video from the Naagin 4 sets, where new joinee Rashami is seen grooving on Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Holi song, 'Rang Barse.' Draped in a simple white saree with a red blouse, Rashami looks beautiful. With a wide smile on her face, Rashami is seen doing her happy dance and her amazing moves only prove her that she's a fantastic dancer. Her dancing skills are on point and she surely doesn't need any practice to nail anything.

The diva's adorable expressions add to the overall cuteness of the video. Rashami's this impromptu dance on the sets of Naagin 4 is now taking over social media, with people drooling over her charm.

Take a look Rashami's Holi dance video here:

Well, if reports are to be believed, Rashami will replace Jasmin Bhasin in Naagin 4 and will be seen as the new Nayantara on the show. However, her character details are not revealed yet. What are your thoughts on Rashami being a part of Naagin 4? Also, did you enjoy Rashami's dance? Let us know in the comment section below.

