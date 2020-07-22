Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Zariwala to replace Saumya Tandon in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain? Here's the truth

Reports suggest that Shefali Zariwala will replace Saumya Tandon as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, but sources refute it. Read.

The shoots for all the shows resumed a month back and it has been going on in full swing. The fresh episodes began from July 13 and fans have been hooked on to their shows yet again. While the TRPs post lockdown for the fresh episodes will come this Thursday, media reports suggested that Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame might be replaced by Shefali Zariwala of Bigg Boss 13 fame.

However, a source revealed that Shefali hasn't even been approached as yet. Shefali too has negated the reports and refused to comment. Meanwhile, Saumya has always been praises for producer Binaifer Kohli and vice versa. Saumya had earlier expressed concern over resuming shoot due to the COVID 19 situation, but is trying to shoot as much as possible. She was at home after her a member from her team tested positive for COVID 19.

Speaking of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saumya plays the role of Anita Bhabi in the show. About the challenges being faced as a producer, Binaifer Kohli told us previously, "To ensure the safety of the crew and ensure no one loses out on an opportunity is difficult. They are saying 15 days use half staff and the next 15 days another half. I have to keep the unit on set, so after 15 days why will I tamper with that arrangement? It is so confusing. I have locked my cook, crew on sets. Even my actors are willing. This is an unexperimented territory, we will learn on the go."

