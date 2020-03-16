Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's latest PIC from their music video is all about love & bonding

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla will make you go 'awww' in this latest picture from their upcoming music video. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are again making headlines, but this time for a very amazing reason. Well, Bigg Boss 13's cutest jodi #SidNaaz is back to woo everyone with their awe-inspiring chemistry. How do you ask? Well, the duo has finally collaborated for their first project together after BB 13, and it is a music video by Drashan Raval. Yes, you read that right! Ever since the BTS moment and announcement of #SidNaaz's video came, their fans are going berserk. All of their lovers cannot keep calm and are yearning to see them share the same frame again. And if you're one of them, we have something special for you.

A new picture of the jodi from their upcoming music video has surfaced on social media and it is taking the internet by storm. In the picture, while Shehnaaz is seen gazing at the camera, Sidharth cannot take his eyes off her. The two look completely soaked in love, and their eyes speak emotions of utter pain. Shehnaaz looks beautiful as ever in a white salwar kameez and nude lipstick, while Sidharth looked dapper in a red pullover. Well, we must say, their latest picture is all about love and bonding.

Take a look at their love-filled picture here:

Apparently, the music video is going to be a love ballad with loads of emotions and pain. The official first look will be shared by tomorrow, and SidNaaz fans cannot seem to control their excitement. With the kind of bond and chemistry then shared on 's show, it will be a treat to see them again. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

