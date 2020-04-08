Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh REVEALS he is not in touch with THIS fellow contestant apart from Madhurima

Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh is not in touch with one more fellow housemate other than ex-flame Madhurima Tuli. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 13 emerged to become one of the most controversial and successful seasons of the reality show hosted by . All the contestants of the show have their own respective controversial stories to tell. Vishal Aditya Singh who entered Bigg Boss 13 as one of the wild card entrants also earned a lot of fame during the show. However, we can never forget his fight instances with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli who was eventually ousted from the show.

It so happened that the Baby actress had thrashed Vishal with a frying pan post which she was asked by Salman Khan to leave the show. In a recent live chat with an entertainment portal, the Begusarai actor has revealed the names of the former fellow contestants from Bigg Boss 13 whom he is in touch with after the show's end. As expected, Vishal said that he is not in contact with Madhurima for all the obvious reasons known to everybody.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of Vishal Aditya Singh below:

However, the shocking part is that Vishal is not in contact with one more fellow contestant other than Madhurima and he is none other than this season’s winner Sidharth Shukla himself. However, he did not reveal the reason behind not being in contact with Sidharth. Apart from that, Vishal reveals in the same conversation that he had great memories with all his fellow contestants in the show thereby praising everyone of them. As of now, the actor is under home quarantine just like others thereby obliging with the rules of the lockdown imposed across the country to curb the Coronavirus outbreak.

Credits :Tellychakkar

