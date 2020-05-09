Bigg Boss 13's Vishal Aditya Singh speaks up on Madhurima Tuli's allegations of being abusive and his struggle

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vishal Aditya Singh speaks up on Madhurima Tuli's allegations and how he struggled with rejections during his early days in the industry.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and TV actor Vishal Aditya Singh has worked in some popular television shows, however, as it turns out, the actor has had to face his share of rejection when he first started. The actor got candid about rejection during his early days, how things were difficult but they helped, and ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli. The actor hails from Bihar, as many know, and that caused the rejection, for people believed his diction to be poor.

While talking to a leading portal, the actor said how his struggle was because he was clueless when he started and added how one learns from their struggle. He revealed how he never had an option to go back on his decision and he had witnessed struggle even when he was in his village so he knew he had to work hard and wasn't surprised with this phase. However, he did reveal how he had to face a lot of rejections on his way to finding his place in the industry but he worked on himself when they were for his betterment.

He narrated how rejecting him for his diction wasn't right and also, how his English was poor or his desi style lead to a lot of rejections as well, but he simply recalls how he has played so many varied roles in various shows at this point of time. He said that he got the opportunity and proved his talent by simply grooming himself and working hard, something he continues to do.

The actor also spoke about ex Madhurima Tuli and her allegations on him about hitting her. He said how if it was true, she would have spoken earlier and that he hasn't done anything like that and he has never raised his hand on her. He said how their relationship ended because she was violent and if one looks at her Bigg Boss journey, one can see how she was aggressive and irritated towards everyone, especially about work. He added how she fought with him at multiple occasions when he helped her, and now, everyone has seen her true nature on television.

