  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla REFUSES to give up immunity for Rubina Dilaik; Here's how netizens reacted to it

Yesterday in Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla refused to sacrifice his immunity pin for wifey Rubina Dilaik, and here's what the Twitterati thinks about the actor's decision to chose game over love.
Mumbai
Twitterati REACT to Abhinav Shukla not giving up his immunity for wife Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla REFUSES to give up immunity for Rubina Dilaik; Here's how netizens reacted to it
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 has been testing contestants in every way possible. From physical strength to emotional quotient tom mental balance, the controversial reality show is known to put contenders in tough situations. In yesterday's episode (October 7, 2020), real-life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were put in such a spot, wherein Bigg Boss tested their love for each other. Yes, RubiNav's relationship was put to test. 

It so happened, Bigg Boss gave Abhinav a chance to help wifey Rubina to enter the BB 14 house as an 'accepted fresher' and let go of her 'rejected' tag. However, for doing so, he had to give up on his immunity that he had earned during the 'Jewel Theif' task. Abhinav was given a special power to chose between the immunity or his wife's comfort, putting him in a fix. While viewers and housemates would be thinking that Abhinav being a dotting husband, would give up his immunity. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra Punia warns Rahul Vaidya she'll 'slap' him as they get in an ugly spat over duties

However, much to everyone's surprise, Abhinav refused to let go of the immunity pin for Rubina. This means he chose to be safe, rather than letting Rubina become an accepted fresher. Rubina With Abhinav choosing the game over love, many were left shocked. Several ardent BB 14 fans took to their social media handles to react to Abhinav's decision for choosing game over the relationship. While some lauded him for letting Rubina fight her own battles, some thought he took a wrong call.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Abhinav's decision against Rubina in the last BB 14 episode: 

Rubina seemed to have relief after hearing Abhinav's decision. Well, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Abhinav's take or do you feel he should have given more priority to Rubina and their relationship? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni has THIS to say about Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla's closeness during a task

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Abhinav Shukla asked to SACRIFICE immunity to help Rubina Dilaik become an accepted inmate
Bigg Boss 14, October 6, Day 3 written update: Gauahar, Sidharth get into a fight; Abhinav earns 1st immunity
EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14's Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla react to difficult situations that may crop on BB 14
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Abhinav Shukla: If anyone is unreasonable especially with Rubina, that supersedes game
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Rubina Dilaik on foundation of her marriage with Abhinav Shukla: It WON'T be uprooted
Bigg Boss 14 Premiere: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla OPEN UP on trouble in their marriage during lockdown

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement