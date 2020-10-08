Bigg Boss 14: Abhinav Shukla REFUSES to give up immunity for Rubina Dilaik; Here's how netizens reacted to it

Yesterday in Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla refused to sacrifice his immunity pin for wifey Rubina Dilaik, and here's what the Twitterati thinks about the actor's decision to chose game over love.

Bigg Boss 14 has been testing contestants in every way possible. From physical strength to emotional quotient tom mental balance, the controversial reality show is known to put contenders in tough situations. In yesterday's episode (October 7, 2020), real-life couple Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were put in such a spot, wherein Bigg Boss tested their love for each other. Yes, RubiNav's relationship was put to test.

It so happened, Bigg Boss gave Abhinav a chance to help wifey Rubina to enter the BB 14 house as an 'accepted fresher' and let go of her 'rejected' tag. However, for doing so, he had to give up on his immunity that he had earned during the 'Jewel Theif' task. Abhinav was given a special power to chose between the immunity or his wife's comfort, putting him in a fix. While viewers and housemates would be thinking that Abhinav being a dotting husband, would give up his immunity.

However, much to everyone's surprise, Abhinav refused to let go of the immunity pin for Rubina. This means he chose to be safe, rather than letting Rubina become an accepted fresher. Rubina With Abhinav choosing the game over love, many were left shocked. Several ardent BB 14 fans took to their social media handles to react to Abhinav's decision for choosing game over the relationship. While some lauded him for letting Rubina fight her own battles, some thought he took a wrong call.

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Abhinav's decision against Rubina in the last BB 14 episode:

Abhinav and Rubina seem to have this amazing mutual understanding which is why I think I saw a sigh of relief on Rubina's face when Abhinav denied to sacrifice his immunity for her. What a wonderful couple

I am highly impressed.#AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik#BiggBoss14 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/pBLXVuVy3w —(@bhumika__maru) October 7, 2020

Couple goal

Very tough but best decision bcoz they are there to make each other strong not week...and bigg boss will leave no stone unturn to test them....

MUCH APPRECIATED DECISION EVER .... most compatible couple #AbhinavShukla#RubinaDilaik #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/XNHx2akAEV — Abhinav Rubina (@AbhinavRubinaFP) October 7, 2020

That's so good #AbhinavShukla and it will make #RubinaDilaik more stronger

Good to see you both are playing alone and we also want to see #RubinaDilaik to fight and play her game by her own#BB14 #BiggBoss14 —(@Pratyush_Raj_) October 7, 2020

@ColorsTV #BigBoss14 #AbhinavShukla and #RubinaDilaik both have mutual understanding as a great couple the way Abhinav didn’t give up his immunity for her. Also when Rubina was dancing front of him to make Sid impress in a task , he was enjoying. This is true game spirit.pic.twitter.com/dHRT8tKZpv — (@Simashah26) October 8, 2020

Good decision by #AbhinavShukla not giving his immune power to #RubinaDilaik Here is each individual is equally competitors. Otherwise every time “PATI” topics pe sacrifice karna pdta. Man with stands

Rubina toh waise bhi PAHADAN he#BiggBoss14 — Aarju (@Aarju003) October 8, 2020

Rubina looked in a way relieved when her husband didn’t save her by giving up his immunity because I think she wants to earn it herself instead of her husband coming to her rescue. #RubinaDilaik #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #AbhinavShukla — m (@MxrshallMx) October 8, 2020

The LOL moment today was #AbhinavShukla refusing to let go of his immunity, that too for his dharam patni #RubinaDilaik

Ek moment ke liye laga kaccha chaba jayegi bechara Abhi ko#BB14 #BiggBoss14 — Daayan Bum Bole (@KunwariDaayan) October 7, 2020

Absolutely loving this mature and no nonsense couple so far.. no drama, nothing cheesy, na kuch staged..comfortable in their own spaces, straightforward and giving zero fcuks to useless seniors.#AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik#BiggBoss14 #BB14 — .(@_igottafeeling_) October 7, 2020

Im so glad abhi didn’t give up immunity for rubi both r fighters n will fight! At the end they both knows its an individual game n abhi know rubi will get votes cuz of fans where he has to earn it n it takes time #BiggBoss14 #bb14 #AbhinavShukla #RubinaDilaik — (@MrsZhangLay) October 7, 2020

I was disappointed with #AbhinavShukla . He doesn't seem to like his wife. I don't see him spending time with her. When #SidharthShukIa was mocking #RubinaDilaik he was laughing at her. Bad husband. #RubinaDilaik was controlling her tears n hurt when her husband denied her entry — SUHASINI SALS (@princesssamaira) October 7, 2020

Rubina seemed to have relief after hearing Abhinav's decision. Well, what are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Abhinav's take or do you feel he should have given more priority to Rubina and their relationship? Let us know in the comment section below.

