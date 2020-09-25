Bigg Boss 14: Ace of Space fame Shehzad Deol to participate in Salman Khan’s show?

As the countdown has begun for the 14th season of Bigg Boss, there have been continuous speculations about the contestants of the show and now Shehzad Deol has also joined the list of rumoured contestants.

It is just a week left for the grand finale of the much awaited Bigg Boss 14 and the audience can’t keep calm about the new season of the popular reality show. While the show is expected to come up with a lot of surprises for both the audience and the contestants, the speculations about the contestants of the show continue to be rife. Several popular faces of the television world have been rumoured to be a part of led popular reality show including Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkani Singh, Gia Manek, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Sara Gurpal etc.

And now another television celeb has added on to the list. According to media reports, Shehzad Deol is also expected to be a part of Bigg Boss 14. To note, Shehzad became a household name with his stint in Ace of Space. According to media reports, the dashing Sardar has been approached for the show. Apparently, after Shehnaaz Gill’s stint in Bigg Boss 13 was loved by the audience, the makers are in a mood to explore more of Punjab talent on the reality show. Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the same, Shehzad’s fan will certainly be excited with this piece of news.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan recently launched the new season of the show and gave a glimpse about the new facilities of the show. The superstar revealed that the Bigg Boss house for the 14th season will have an inbuilt theatre, spa, gym, restaurant corner and even a BB mall for the contestants.

