Bigg Boss 14: Adhyayan Summan on participating in Salman Khan’s show: Will never go, even if it’s end of world

Adhyayan Summan is rumoured to be participating in Salman Khan’s much talked about Bigg Boss 14. Here’s what he has to say about the reports.
Bigg Boss 13 was undoubtedly one of the most successful and entertaining seasons of the popular reality show. And given the massive success of the show, all eyes have been on the next season of Bigg Boss. According to media reports, Bigg Boss 14 is all set to entertain the audience in September this year and the speculations are rife about who all will be participating in the show which will be hosted by Salman Khan. Amid all the speculated contestants, Adhyayan Summan is also doing the rounds and there are reports that he might be participating in the popular reality show.

However, the Raaz: The Mystery Continues actor has rubbished the reports and called it fake news. This isn’t all. Adhyayan said that he will never participate in Bigg Boss even if it is the end of the word as that isn’t his career goal. “False news of me being a part of big boss! Thanks but no thanks! Disrespectful to say the least! #BigBoss @ColorsTV please clarify this! Regards,” he tweeted. In another tweet, Adhyayan wrote, “Even if it was the end of the world I Would never go there don’t worry! That’s not my career goal.”

Take a look at Adhyayan Suman’s reaction to rumours about participating in Bigg Boss 14:

Meanwhile, several other names are doing the rounds for the show which include Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena Rajeev Sen and other. However, Rajeev has also shunned the news. To note, if the media reports are to be believed, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are not likely to have contestants with international travel history given the COVID 19 outbreak in the world. In fact, chances are that the tagline of the season will be 'Bigg Boss 14 Lockdown edition’.

