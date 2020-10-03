Bigg Boss 14: Ahead of grand premiere, BB 13 runner up Asim Riaz's fans shower him with love and support

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to begin in a few hours, but before that fans are trending one of the most-loved contestants of BB 13 - Asim Riaz. Yes, Asim Riaz's fans are showering him with love and support on social media. Check out Asim squad's tweets here.

With only a few hours left for Bigg Boss season 14, the curiosity among viewers has skyrocketed. This season is going to be 'different' for a lot of reasons. BB 14 is taking amid the COVID-19 scare in the country and is touted to be the most unpredictable seasons ever. The rules, regulations, format, theme, and luxuries have also undergone changes owing to the current situation.

While viewers are waiting to see new faces take over the BB 14 house, and drive off their boredom, some known BB housemates will also be seen locked in the house. We're talking about Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and . Yes, these former Bigg Boss contenders will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight, along with the new bunch. They will be introduced as the 'Toofani seniors' and will play a major role in making rules and putting forth challenges for the contestants.

With BB 13 winner Sidharth going in the new season, Asim Riaz's fans are showering him with love and support on social media. While many past contestants will be seen in BB 14 house, looks like Asim will not be seen on the show. His name has not yet popped up in the probable guests of the show yet. However, Asim's fans would definitely like to see him spreading his charm in BB 14.

His fans are trending 'We Stan Asim Forever' on Twitter and praising the Kashmiri model-actor for making his mark in the previous season. Asim emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 and is touted to as 'people's winner' of the show. He earned a huge fan base, who call themselves 'Asim squad' consistently support him in all that he does.

Check out Asim squad's tweets here.

18) Simply Love the way @imrealasim give it back to haters.

Asim Riaz befitting replies, action &

one liners shut everyone’s mouth & taught us strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. We Stan Asim Forever — Khadija Drogba (@khadijadrogba) October 3, 2020

“Keep a smile on your face and let your personality be your autograph.” We Stan Asim Forever.... pic.twitter.com/925wcohzCF — Mohit (@Mohittt05) October 3, 2020

Sky is the limit for our boy, i'm glad that i supported the right person. We Stan Asim Forever pic.twitter.com/DrjfbsjZ3b — Farah (@fairy__fk) October 3, 2020

Watching BB from past 8 years but never saw any contestant like @imrealasim. His attitude, his style, the way he used to take stand against makers & bullies. I never supported any contestant like this before but our starboy is special. <3 We Stan Asim Forever — Asim Riaz Official Fan Page (@AsimRiazFP) October 3, 2020

You wanna fly, you gotta give up the shit that weighs you down! We Stan Asim Forever pic.twitter.com/HXKiAsm1cq — (@iDaringbaaz) October 3, 2020

Asim Squad is not a fandom , we are family & We Stan Asim Forever !! pic.twitter.com/lPPELgxQKq — Team Asim Riaz Official #BadanPeSitare (@IamAsimRiaz1) October 3, 2020

Ur life is a reflection of what you hold inside you, and what you hold inside u is always under ur control.. We Stan Asim Forever — Zaina Fathima (@Imzainafathima) October 3, 2020

Saza hume ye kaisi mili dil lagane ki...

Ro rahe magar tamnna thi muskurane ki...

Apna dard kise dikhau aye dost..

Dard bhi usine diya jo wajah thi muskurane ki... We Stan Asim Forever — CAPERNAUM(@BeingFaizan8) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, will return as the host for the eleventh time in BB 14. The celebrities entering the BB 14 house include Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, and Radhe Maa. Bigg Boss 14 premieres today and will air at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

