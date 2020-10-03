  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Ahead of grand premiere, BB 13 runner up Asim Riaz's fans shower him with love and support

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to begin in a few hours, but before that fans are trending one of the most-loved contestants of BB 13 - Asim Riaz. Yes, Asim Riaz's fans are showering him with love and support on social media. Check out Asim squad's tweets here.
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 07:13 pm
Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz fans pour love on him ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere Bigg Boss 14: Ahead of grand premiere, BB 13 runner up Asim Riaz's fans shower him with love and support
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With only a few hours left for Bigg Boss season 14, the curiosity among viewers has skyrocketed. This season is going to be 'different' for a lot of reasons. BB 14 is taking amid the COVID-19 scare in the country and is touted to be the most unpredictable seasons ever. The rules, regulations, format, theme, and luxuries have also undergone changes owing to the current situation. 

While viewers are waiting to see new faces take over the BB 14 house, and drive off their boredom, some known BB housemates will also be seen locked in the house. We're talking about Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and Hina Khan. Yes, these former Bigg Boss contenders will be seen entering the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight, along with the new bunch. They will be introduced as the 'Toofani seniors' and will play a major role in making rules and putting forth challenges for the contestants. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli tells Salman Khan she is single; Did she DENY her rumoured relation with DJ Rohit?

With BB 13 winner Sidharth going in the new season, Asim Riaz's fans are showering him with love and support on social media. While many past contestants will be seen in BB 14 house, looks like Asim will not be seen on the show. His name has not yet popped up in the probable guests of the show yet. However, Asim's fans would definitely like to see him spreading his charm in BB 14. 

His fans are trending 'We Stan Asim Forever' on Twitter and praising the Kashmiri model-actor for making his mark in the previous season. Asim emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 and is touted to as 'people's winner' of the show. He earned a huge fan base, who call themselves 'Asim squad' consistently support him in all that he does. 

Check out Asim squad's tweets here. 

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Asim Riaz flaunts his muscles leaving Zareen Khan thrilled but it is his hairdo that caught fans attention
Sidharth Shukla looks suave in a black avatar as he gets papped; Fans wonder if he's filming for Bigg Boss 14?
Asim Riaz flaunts his chiselled body post workout in a gym; BFF Vishal Aditya Singh asks a 'valid' question
Asim Riaz gives a glimpse of his 'intense' boxing session and fans can't keep calm; WATCH
Asim Riaz REVEALS his new song with Afsos Karoge singer Stebin Ben will be OUT soon; Shares intriguing photo
Asim Riaz gives fans weekend fitspiration as he flaunts his pumped up muscles and well toned body; See photo

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement