Bigg Boss 14 Air Date: Salman Khan hosted reality show to premiere on THIS day in September?

Bigg Boss 14: According to several media reports, the air date of Salman Khan's much-awaited reality show has been revealed. Here's when Bigg Boss season 14 is likely to start from.

Bigg Boss 14 is the most-discussed topic and the most-awaited show in the Indian Television industry. While the hype around the controversial reality show began right after Bigg Boss 13 grand finale, but with time passing by, the buzz is getting bigger. Fans of Bigg Boss are getting impatient to know more about the upcoming season, and it looks like there's some good news for them. According to the latest media reports, the air date of Bigg Boss 14 has been revealed.

It was earlier known that Bigg Boss 14 will likely begin in September this year, however, no exact date and day was unveiled. But, it seems like now the wait is over, as the premiere date of 's show is out. According to reports, Bigg Boss 14 will air from September 20, 2020. Yes, the show might premiere from 20th September. However, the news has not been confirmed yet, and the makers have not made any official statement in this regard. But if the news turns out to be true, it is certainly going to be a piece of happy news for fans who have been eagerly waiting for BB 14.

The theme of BB 14 is going to be 'jungle' wherein the house will be turned into a jungle. The show will be inspired by the lockdown situation and format will be changed accordingly. Nia Sharma, , Sugandha Mishra, Jay Soni, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, and Nikhil Chinapa are among the rumoured contestants who might be seen locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :India Forums

