Bigg Boss 14: Akshay Kumar's debut film Saugandh actress Shanthipriya to be a part of Salman Khan's show?

As per latest media reports, actress Shanthipriya who made her debut alongside Akshay Kumar in his first film Saugandh may enter Bigg Boss 14. Read on to know more.

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 got over, the buzz around its next season, i.e. Bigg Boss 14 began. With each passing day, the buzz is getting bigger and better, only making ardent BB viewers curious to watch the fourteenth season of the controversial reality show. From news of planning to shoot the BB 14 promo from his Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown, to names of actors approached for the show, Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news.

And today, we have another name being added to the list of celebrities who may be a part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. Yes, as per latest media report, actress Shanthipriya who made her Bollywood debut alongside in Saugandh might be one of the BB 14 contestants. Interestingly, Saugandh which released in 1991, was Akshay's debut film also as the main lead actor. Though no official list has been released by the makers yet, some news reports suggest that Shantipriya will be a participant in Bigg Boss 14.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan to shoot for the first promo of the reality show from his Panvel farmhouse?

In a chat with the Navbharat Times, the actress expressed her wise to be a part of BB 14. She said that Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows, and she would definitely like to be a part of it. Well, whether Shantipirya participates in BB 14 or not, it will only be clear once the show's makers release the official list of this seasons' contestants.

Talking about Shantipirya, she has acted with Mithun Chakraborty in many hit movies such as Mere Sajana Saath Nibhana, Phool Aur Angaar, and Meherbaan. She was also seen in the TV sci-fi epic Aaryamaan – Brahmaand Ka Yoddha opposite Mukesh Khanna in 2002. She is the younger sister of actress Bhanupriya and has been a part of Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi language films. The actress made her debut in the field of acting with a Tamil film Enga Ooru Pattukaran in 1988.

Speaking of Bigg Boss 14, many names like Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubangi Atre, Hamari Bahu Silk actor Zaan Khan, Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress Chahat Khanna, Excuse Me actor Sahil Khan among others being approached for the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss season 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Style actor Sahil Khan REVEALS he was approached for Salman Khan's show

Credits :Navbharat Times

Share your comment ×