Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni BLASTS Nikki Tamboli for abusing rumoured GF Jasmin Bhasin: You don't have respect

Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni took to his social media handle to lash out at Nikki Tamboli for abusing her during the immunity task in Bigg Boss last night. Here's what he wrote.

Bigg Boss 14 house turned into a battlefield yesterday as the contestants fought for immunity in teams. From impressing the seniors to creating their farmlands to destroying the opponents' efforts, housemates went all out to perform the task. Viewers got to see the never before seen sides of the housemates. Almost everyone turned wild and aggressive to win the task.

Amidst all this, several fights and arguments took place. But, the spat that caught the most attention was between Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli, who was the sanchalak (moderator) of the task. Jasmin and Nikki entered into a fight and the latter used foul language. Nikki also taunted Jasmin that if she would have used her brain before, she would have been a confirmed fresher like her now. Jasmin loses her cool after Nikki abuses her, she goes to the living room and cries. Jasmin seemed utterly upset and shed tears over Nikki's behaviour.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi feels all freshers in Salman Khan's show are 'boring'; Priya Malik agrees with her

The Naagin 4 actress also complained to Bigg Boss about appointing a moderator who uses cuss words against the contestant. She also gave Nikki a befitting reply saying that she did not seek attention like her and thus couldn't be a confirmed fresher. She indirectly also called Nikki desperate. Later, after Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla consoled Jasmin, she calmed down.

Now, Jasmin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has lashed out at Nikki for abusing her during the task. He has taken to his Twitter handle to blast Nikki for abusing others on Bigg Boss 14. Aly said, 'I'm sorry sister, I advised you to keep self-respect in my previous tweet. However, you don't have respect only. Felt that the day you open your mouth, you'll speak something filthy only, and that happened.' He also supported Jasmin calling her a 'rockstar.'

Take a look at Aly's tweet here:

Sorry behan last ek tweet mein tumhe self respect rakhne ko bola tha kyunki tum mein respect naam ki cheez hi nahi hai.. lag hi raha tha ek din mu khologi aur gutter niklega aur wohi hua #nikitamboli #JasminBhasin i can feel u u r a rockstar — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 14, 2020

Ultimately, Nikki declared Jasmin's opposite team consisting of Nishant Singh Malkhani, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, and Pavitra Punia as the winners, and they earned immunity. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14, October 14, Day 11 written update: Nishant, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra earn immunity

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×