Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni calls Kavita Kaushik 'ghatiya aurat' as they get into an ugly fight; Netizens REACT

Bigg Boss is a house where one makes foes as well as friends. However, the contestant to have made more enemies than friends in Bigg Boss season 14 is certainly Kavita Kaushik. Ever since the actress entered, she has been getting into spats with almost everyone. After Eijaz Khan, her major fight happened with Aly Goni, which took a nasty turn yesterday. Yes, Aly and Kavita got into an ugly verbal war in last night's episode.

It all happened when Kavita taunted Jasmin Bhasin saying that she has become the 'vamp of BB 14' ever since her BFF Aly has entered. Well, this was enough for Aly to jump in and lock horns with Kavita. The simple kitchen argument turned into a massive war of words between Aly and Kavita. Kavita went on to call Aly 'gunda' and Jasmin 'farebi.' Aly was triggered by Kavita's comment and got into loggerheads with her. They fought like cats and dogs. Aly lost his cool, and went on to pass disrespecting remarks against Kavita's character. He said, 'Isse zyada neech aur ghatiya aurat maine toh kahin nahi dekhi (I have never seen a woman as cheap as her.) Not only this, but Aly also insulted Kavita's cooking skills and hurled abuses at her.

Aly and Kavita's nasty fight over a trivial issue has caught everyone's attention and viewers have reacted to it on social media. While some said that Aly and Jasmin are purposely provoking Kavita, others blamed Kavita for picking fights unnecessarily.

Here's how Twitterati have reacted to Aly and Kavita's fight:

#AlyGoni it's better he doesn't try to pick argument with #KavitaKaushik yest he was trying his best to say all dirty words nd running here nd there making weird faces which looked totally fake and completely for footage. #BB14 #BiggBoss14 #ColorsTV — Tia333 (@Tia3331) November 18, 2020

YES YES YES PROPS TO KAVITA FOR NOT TAKING ALY AND JASMIN’S SHIT AS THEY START GANGING UP ON HER & SAYING TO JASMIN’S FACE THAT SHE IS TWO-FACED, i’m impressed.#BB14 #BiggBoss14 #KavitaKaushik #AlyGoni #JasminBhasin — salina (@daddyrdj) November 18, 2020

#AlyGoni picked unnecessary fight with #KavitaKaushik looks like he is planning one fight a day with her!Also people are provoking Kavita.The funny thing is how #EjazKhan is saying she talks loud n like gunda,he has been doing the same since day1. #BiggBoss14 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — MasterOogwaysFirstDescendant (@NorBlackNorWyt) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Aly recently nominated Kavita during the nominations task with his special power. What are your thoughts on the same? On whose side are you, Kavita or Aly? Let us know in the comment section below.

