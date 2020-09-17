Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni confirms he isn’t participating in Salman Khan’s show; Says ‘I may do it in future’

There have been reports that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aly Goni will be among the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Here’s what he has to say about the same.

After the immense success of Bigg Boss 13, the makers are all set to return with the fourteenth season and the audience is quite excited for the same. While Bigg Boss 14 is all set to air next month, there have been speculations about the celebrity contestants of the show. Needless to say, several celebrity names have been doing the rounds for participating in the popular reality show. Amid this, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni was also among the rumoured contestants.

While his fans were quite excited to watch him on Bigg Boss 14, looks like they will have to wait to see him entering the BB house. Yes! Aly has rubbished the news of participating in ’s show. However, he did mention that he might participate in the show in the future. Furthermore, Aly has given a thumbs up to the new theme of Bigg Boss and sent his best wishes to the team. “I am not doing ‘Bigg Boss’. The format and concept of ‘Bigg Boss’ are fantastic, and this season will rock too. I may do it in future, as they say ‘never say never’,” he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Aly’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star was also rumoured to be a part of the show. However, his PR team has rubbished the reports and called them fake and baseless. To note, Bigg Boss 14 will be premiered on October 3. The reality show is said to come with the lockdown theme this year.

Credits :IANS

