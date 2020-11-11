Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni directs a 'love triangle' scene between Eijaz, Pavitra & Rahul; Inmates left in splits

The entertainment quotient in the Bigg Boss 14 house is going to 'high' tonight, as Aly Goni will don the director's hat to show how scenes between Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Rahul Vadiya would have been helmed. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Ever since Bigg Boss 14 started, viewers hardly got to see any fun-loving moments in the house. Anger, arguments, fights, and spats have dominated the BB 14 house for the past few weeks. However now, the atmosphere in the show is going to change, and 'entertainment' will make its way. Are you wondering how? Well, new entrant, Aly Goni will be seen spreading love, laughter, and happiness in tonight's episode.

The makers have released a new promo, which shows that the entertainment quotient in BB 14 is going to get a top-notch higher. Aly Goni will don the director's hat tonight on the show, as he directs a fun-filled scene with Eijaz Khan, Pavitra Punia, and Rahul Vaidya. While Jasmin Bhasin will be his AD (Assitant Director), Rubina Dilaik will be the DOP (Director of Photography). He will direct a scene where Eijaz and Pavitra will play lovers, while Rahul will be Pavitra's ex-flame. Yes, he will direct a 'love triangle' scene between the trio.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya 'proposes marriage' to GF Disha Parmar on national TV; Housemates left in awe

Aly will ask Eijaz to plant a kiss on Pavitra's cheeks, and this is when Rahul will enter. This dramatic scene with a Bollywood touch and punch lines will leave all the housemates in splits. All the contestants will have a gala time together as they enjoy this sequence. Well, contestants enjoying together is a rare scene in Bigg Boss, and this one will certainly catch everyone's attention.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like this is a task given to Aly, as he was spotted holding a handy-cam. But nothing is confirmed yet, details will be revealed in the episode only. However, one thing is certain, 'entertainment!' Are you excited to watch tonights' fun-filled BB 14 episode? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar, Kamya Punjabi feel Kavita & Eijaz Khan's fight is 'stretched'; Tell everyone to move on

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Bigg Boss Twitter

Share your comment ×