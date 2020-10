Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni is elated as Salman Khan hails Jamsin Bhasin for being real: The truth can't be hidden

In yesterday's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan praised Jasmin Bhasin for being the only 'real' personality in the house. Here's how Jasmin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni reacted to Salman's sweet words for Jasmin. Take a look.

Check out Aly's tweets for Jasmin here:

Ab toh Salman bhai ne bhi boldiya jasmin sabse real hai sachai chupti nahi saamne aajati hai #JasminBhasin #AlykiSherni — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 18, 2020

Somebody was looking so pretty today #JasmineBhasin thank u so much everyone for so many votes love u yall @jasminbhasin #AlykiSherni pic.twitter.com/4rm7YNYzTv — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 18, 2020

