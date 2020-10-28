Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni to enter Salman Khan's show in the first week of November?

Aly Goni, who happens to be a good friend of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin, has always supported her on social media. Now, reports suggest that he will be entering the show soon.

Bigg Boss 14 has been full of surprises right from the beginning. The show that premiered on October 3, 2020, has undoubtedly entertained the audience to the fullest. Many viewers were surprised when three more people entered the house along with the new contestants. Yes, we are talking about the ‘Toofani Seniors,’ , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan here who mentored the contestants during their stay in the house. However, they recently exited the show after Shehzad Deol’s eviction.

But the makers brought in yet another surprise after the exit of the seniors. That is because not one but three wild card contestants entered the Bigg Boss 14 house – Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit. Now, as per a report by Times of India, Aly Goni will enter the BB house in the first week of November. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor has openly shown support towards his friend Jasmin Bhasin on social media.

For the unversed, the makers had earlier approached Aly Goni for the reality show but he couldn’t do the same owing to his other commitments. And now, finally, the actor is reportedly supposed to enter the show in the first week of November. The same report states that he has openly slammed another contestant Nikki Tamboli and the rest of her team for targeting Jasmin Bhasin inside the house. Well, ardent fans of Bigg Boss might surely remember Nikki and Jasmin’s first-ever fight inside the BB house regarding the duty of washing utensils.

