Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni has THIS to say about Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla's closeness during a task

Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has reacted to her closeness and flirtatious behaviour with Sidharth Shukla during a task in Bigg Boss 14 last night. Here's what he has to say.
Mumbai
Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has reacted to her closeness and flirtatious behaviour with Sidharth Shukla during a task in Bigg Boss 14 last night. He slammed people pointing fingers at Jasmin, and interpreting a different meaning of her bond with Sidharth. He wrote, 'Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best  and she giving her best.' 

Take a look at Aly's tweet here: 

 

Credits :Aly Goni's Twitter

