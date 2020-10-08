Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni has THIS to say about Jasmin Bhasin and Sidharth Shukla's closeness during a task
Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has reacted to her closeness and flirtatious behaviour with Sidharth Shukla during a task in Bigg Boss 14 last night. He slammed people pointing fingers at Jasmin, and interpreting a different meaning of her bond with Sidharth. He wrote, 'Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best.'
Take a look at Aly's tweet here:
Some people are so dumb here lol come on guys it’s a game she was doing her task.. and we all know she is best in it. kkk ho ya fir bb.. stop making stories.. we know the reality and I m proud of her bcoz I told her before going give ur best and she giving her best #bb14
— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 8, 2020