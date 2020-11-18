Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni & Jasmin Bhasin 'betray' Rubina Dilaik in captaincy task as they support Rahul Vaidya
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will be left 'shocked' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 as their 'friends' Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin will turn against them to support Rahul Vaidya. Aly and Jasmin will back Rahul during the captaincy task, deceiving Rubina.
Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:
Credits :Colors TV Instagram
