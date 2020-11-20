Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin & Eijaz appeal to Disha Parmar to reply to Rahul Vaidya's proposal ASAP

In last night's episode, Rahul Vaidya again showed his loverboy side as he asked his Bigg Boss 14 pals Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, and Eijaz Khan to request his girlfriend Disha Parmar to reply to his proposal soon. Here's what happened.

Rahul Vaidya spread a wave of love in the Bigg Boss 14 house as he did the unexpected. The singer went down on one knee to propose marriage to his girlfriend Disha Parmar on national TV, on her birthday (November 11) to make her feel extra special. Rahul's sweet and sudden wedding proposal to Disha was adored by all. It is touted to be the sweetest moment of BB 14 so far.

Ever since his wedding proposal, Rahul has been eagerly waiting for Disha's reply, and during the Weekend Ka Vaar, viewers also so host pull his leg for the same. In last night's BB 14 episode, Rahul again gave a glimpse of his loverboy side as he asked Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan to request Disha to reply to his proposal soon. He told them to request her to send her 'answer' through any medium possible, as he is eager to know her response. Aly, Jasmin, and Eijaz obliged Rahul's request and came in front of the camera one-by-one to send their message to Disha.

Jasmin who has already started shipping Rahul and Disha together with a cute nickname 'Raisha' send a heartwarming message to Disha. She requested Disha to give an answer as soon as possible. 'I am hoping that your decision is positive and in favour of Rahul. So, please come and answer his question because he is dying everyday to hear it from you. And whatever I have heard from him about you, it is clear that he loves you a lot,' said Jasmin.

As Jasmin was speaking to Disha virtually, Aly was seen mocking her, and altogether, it was a sweet, fun-loving moment in the Bigg Boss 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

