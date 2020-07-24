Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni or Shireen Mirza; Which Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor do you want to see in the show? VOTE

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Aly Goni and Shireen Mirza are speculated to be a part of Bigg Boss season 14. Take the poll and let us know who among the two would you like to see locked up in Salman Khan's BB 14 house.

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most-discussed topics in Indian Television right now. As the days are passing by, the curiosity to know more about the show's format and its contestants is getting higher. According to reports, the -hosted show is all set to kick-start in September this year, and the names of several celebrities have come up to participate in BB 14. Among them, are names of two co-stars who worked together in the Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein are also there.

No, we're not talking about (Raman) and Dahiya (Ishita), but Aly Goni and Shireen Mirza. Yes, as per reports Aly Goni and Shireen Mirza have been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss season 14. While Aly Goni was seen as Romi Bhalla, Shireen played Simmi on YHM. The two played brother-sister in the daily soap drama, and are now rumoured to participate in BB 14. However, there has been no confirmation about the same, either from the actors or the makers of Bigg Boss 14. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein bid adieu to the audience on 18 December 2019, after a successful run of six years.

Apart from them, Naagin 4 co-stars Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin are also speculated to join Bigg Boss 14. Interestingly, Jasmin and Aly are 'good friends' and were seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Well, no much is known about who will finally enter the controversial house this year, but the tentative list of Bigg Boss 14 housemates, is surely grabbing everyone's attention.

So, who which Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor would you like to see locked in Bigg Boss 14 house, Aly Goni or Shireen Mirza? Drop-in your suggestion in the comment section below, and don't forget to let us know why you made that particular choice. Also, are you excited for Bigg Boss 14?

Credits :Pinkvilla

