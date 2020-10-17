Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni REACTS to trolls calling him 'bodyguard' for supporting Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin's rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni comes out in support of the former. Jasmin Bhasin is currently in Bigg Boss 14 house. Read.

Bigg Boss 14 has been picking up pace now with the number of fights inside the house. The reality show has been making headlines for Sidharth Shukla's aggressive behaviour or Nikki Tamboli's behaviour. Jasmin Bhasin has also turning out to be a good contestant inside who is winning hearts with her vulnerability and strength. Jasmin's close friend and rumoured boyfriend Aly Goni has been constantly supporting her from outside with his tweets.

A few fans on social media had been mocking and trolling him, calling him 'bodyguard' over the same. Reacting to it, Aly today tweeted, "Log bolte hai mein zyada support kar raha hu, bodyguard , and bla bla ... toh suno bacho isse dosti bolo ya pyaar bolo jo bhi! mein aise hi dosti nibhata hu jab nibhane ka time aata hai.. hum jaan bhi dete hai dosti ke liye Flexed biceps kya kare hum toh aise hi hai bhaisaab Folded hands dhanyawad."

In the last episode itself, Jasmin and Nikki's task turned out to be a huge controversy after Sidharth allegedly favoured Nikki and in the process was unfair to Jasmin. After a verbal spat and fight, Jasmin was declared winner of the task. In an episode before this, when Nikki abused Jasmin, the latter had an emotional breakdown. Aly reacted to it and wrote, "'m sorry sister, I advised you to keep self-respect in my previous tweet. However, you don't have respect only. Felt that the day you open your mouth, you'll speak something filthy only, and that happened."

