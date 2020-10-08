  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni SLAMS Nikki Tamboli for hitting on Sidharth Shukla: World knows Shehnaaz Gill loves him

Aly Goni took to his Twitter handle to call out Nikki Tamboli's strategy in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He slammed her for brewing closeness to Sidharth Shukla and claimed that everyone knows that Shehnaaz Gill loves the BB 13 winner. Here's what he said.
Aly Goni took to his Twitter handle to call out Nikki Tamboli's strategy in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He slammed her for brewing closeness to Sidharth Shukla and claimed that everyone knows that Shehnaaz Gill loves the BB 13 winner. Aly wrote, 'Nd this girl tamboli Man. I don’t know what she wana prove with all this..whole world knows that how much shehnaz love Sidharth and I m sure he also loves her but as an actor I can understand he is playing a game that’s y he is there.koi self respect naam ki cheez hoti hai behan.' 

Take a look at Aly's tweet for SidNaaz here: 

Credits :Aly Goni's Twitter

