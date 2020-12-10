Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni takes a dig at Eijaz for being aggressive, fighting with Jasmin and mocks Kashmera

Aly Goni took a sly jibe at Eijaz Khan for his aggression during the nomination task yesterday in Bigg Boss 14 and his unnecessary fights with BFF Jasmin Bhasin. He also poked fun at Kashmera Shah for being insecure from Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin. Take a look at Aly's tweets here.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers got the 'best' of entertainment, drama, and action last night as housemates were pitted against each other during the nomination task. The contestants got divided into two teams, consisting of four members each. Both the teams put their best foot forward to win the task and get saved from nominations. Amidst the task, contestants showed their aggressive sides and engaged in several tussles.

However, the fight that caught everyone's attention was that of Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan. From the beginning of the task till the end, the two were consistently at loggerheads. Eijaz kept poking Jasmin for her childish behaviour. While she ignored initially, when the task was called off for the day, she hit back at him and gave a befitting reply. Like Eijaz, Jasmin also targetted his age and called him 'nakli' aka fake. Now, Jasmin's BFF Aly Goni has expressed his views on his Twitter handle about last night's episode.

Aly took a sly dig at Eijaz for his aggression and unnecessary fight with Eijaz. He wrote, 'Chacha kuch zyada hi bhavuk ho rahe hai koi inko batao yeh last week nahi hai.' (Eijaz is getting too aggressive, someone please tell him it is not the last week of the show.) On the other hand, Kashmera who was on the other team asked friends Eijaz, Arshi, and Manu to save her from nominations, cause if that will happen, she will definitely get eliminated.

Kashmera alleged that her team (Jasmin, Rubina, and Vikas) are not putting effort in as they know they will not get evicted because of a strong fan base. She got emotional while sharing her insecurity. Aly mocked Kashmera for being a cry baby, and said, 'Yeh kash ‘didi’ ko kitna khouf hai Jasmin aur Rubina ke fans se.' (Kashmera so scared of Rubina and Jasmin's fan base).

Aly's sister Ilham also took a dig at Kashmera for the same. 'Kashmera ke according Jasmin was not doing anything in the task as she knew fans would save her. But mein jo Bigg Boss dekh rahi thi usme toh Jasmin rocked and gave her 200 percent. What did I miss?'

Take a look at Aly's tweets here:

Yeh kash ‘didi’ ko kitna khouf hai jasmine aur Rubina ke fans se aansu aagaye unko toh yaaar — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 9, 2020

Chacha kuch zyada hi bhavuk ho rahe hai koi inko batao yeh last week nahi hai — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 9, 2020

Kashmira ke according @jasminbhasin was not doing anything in the task as she knew fans would save her. But mein jo biggboss dekh rahi thi usme toh Jasmin rocked and gave her 200 percent. What did I miss?? — ilhamgoni (@IlhamGoni) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, the nomination task will continue today, and it would be interesting to see how snachalak (moderator) Manu Punjabi changes the game with his plans. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

