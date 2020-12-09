Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni takes a jibe at Eijaz Khan for 'flipping' over Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Aly Goni took a sly dig at Eijaz Khan for suddenly 'turning against' Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla after the entry of challengers during the latest captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14. Here's what he had to say.

The dynamics of Bigg Boss 14 have changed again, all thanks to the entry of challengers. Within just a day of their arrival, many things seem to have turned around in the BB 14 house. However, there's one contestant who seemed to be in a totally 'different mood' after, and it is none other than - Eijaz Khan. While fans expected a divide between the top four and the challengers, the unexpected happened, leaving everyone surprised.

Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task yesterday. And in an unanticipated move, Eijaz Khan sided with challengers Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, and Kashmera Shah. Yes, he ditched Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla to play the game with the challengers. It was evident that he teamed up with Manu, Arshi, and Kashmera, and declared that now he is no more going to play safe. Eijaz also pointed fingers at Rubina and Abhinav for not putting efforts into the captaincy task. He even went on to tell Rubina that there is a 'lack of dedication' in her as they got into a heated argument.

Eijaz, who considered Rubina and Abhinav as his good friends, flipped over them. In a chat with Vikas, he stated that he feels Rubina and Abhinav 'don't deserve' to be in the BB 14 house. Yes, you read that right. Eijaz thinks that the two are not actively participating in the show even when they are in the second stage, and there is a lack of spirit in them. It was only a few days ago that Eijaz had told Abhinav that he thinks Rubina deserves to win Bigg Boss 14, if not him. Now, Eijaz's statements against Rubina and Abhinav have not gone down well with former contestant Aly Goni.

Aly has 'exposed' Eijaz's hypocrisy and double standards in his latest tweet as he took a sly dig at him. Aly wrote, 'Hahahah now Eijaz (Khan) chacha thinks Rubina and Abhinav don’t deserve to stay in Bigg Boss. Wahh yaar do din pehle tak wohi best friends the. Kya insaan ho bhai tum I swear. (Waah yaar, two days ago RubiNav were his besties. What a man you are!)

Take a look at Aly's tweet here:

Hahahah now eijaz chacha thinks Rubina and Abhinav don’t deserve to stay in biggboss.. Wahh yaar do din pehle tak wohi best friends the Kay insaan ho bhai tum I swear — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Jasmin Bhasin also taunted Eijaz for grouping up with the challengers despite claiming to be an independent player. Manu Punjabi has become the new captain of the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

