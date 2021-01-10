Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni unhappy with Jasmin Bhasin’s parents reaction; Says ‘Will leave the show’

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have always claimed that they are good friends. But it was during new year celebrations, Jasmin confessed her love for Aly.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have confessed their love for each other on national television. The couple, who always claimed to be best friends, are now facing hardships. Currently, during the family special week, every contestant's family member came to meet them. Jasmin Bhasin’s parents also came and revealed how they felt about her relationship with Aly. The video showed that they were not happy and advised her to play solo.

This reaction of Jasmin’s parents left Aly Goni quite upset. In the video, Jasmin was seen convincing her parents that Aly will always be with her and will never hurt. But her mother opposed her views. Rahul Vaidya also said to Aly, “Mushkil hai bhai’. To which Aly replied, “Main sab chhodke Jasmin ke liye khelna aaya and they are saying ‘Akele khel?’ I have taken two steps back.” From day one Aly said that he came to the show to support Jasmin Bhasin.

Later, Jasmin tried to pacify Aly and said that her parents also said, “Tumhari khushi me hamari khushi.” But Aly was not ready to listen and suggested leaving the show.

It must be noted here that Jasmin’s father had said, “Apni game khelo, emotions aur sentiments mein jakar apni game ko kharab nahi karna hai.” Her mother had also said that your personality is not coming out properly because of Aly. During the new year celebrations, Aly had said that he will leave Jasmin if her parents will not approve of their relationship.

