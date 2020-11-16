Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister backs him over his decision of nominating Rubina Dilaik; Says 'It's a game'

Aly Goni has recently got the power to nominate six contestants for eviction at the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, his decision has left everyone in deep shock.

Bigg Boss 14 has been full of twists and turns right from the beginning much to the shock of the audience. Right from the Toofani seniors entering the house to the entry of the wild card contestants right after that, the show has been able to keep the viewers hooked to their television sets. Aly Goni is among the latest wild card contestants to enter the BB house. He is currently also the captain of the house and is vested with certain powers.

It is using this power that he gets to nominate six contestants for evictions on the weekend. He plays tactfully according to his convenience and nominates Kavita Kaushik first which was actually expected given their recent fights inside the house. But the next two names taken by Aly is what shocks everyone. He goes on to nominate Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli while leaving them dumbfounded. Both the actresses express shock and even slam him for nominating them.

#BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein iss baar AlyGoni karenge 6 sadasyon ko nominate. Iamkavitak, RubiDilaik aur nikkitamboli ki nomination se chhid gayi badi behes, ab aage kya decisions lenge Aly?

Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on VootSelect pic.twitter.com/RxrIrIALZg — Bigg Boss (BiggBoss) November 16, 2020

Aly has been receiving a lot of backlash after the nominations and now, his sister Ilham has come to his defense. She expresses her opinion on Twitter and writes, “Everyone should understand that it’s a game and only one person is going to win it. If everyone is going to be friends with everyone, then no one would be in a position to nominate anyone. abusing, calling a person not loyal is very childish.” Meanwhile, the latest contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 14 is Shardul Pandit.

Everyone should understand that it’s a game and only one person is going to win it. If everyone is going to be friends with everyone, then no one would be in a position to nominate anyone. abusing,calling a person not loyal is very childish.#AlyGoni #JasminBhasin AlyGoni #JasLy — ilhamgoni (IlhamGoni) November 16, 2020

