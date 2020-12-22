Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin: I'm happy they are taking it seriously

Aly Goni's sister Ilham Goni opened up about her brother's relationship with Jasmin Bhasin. She also spoke about allegations against Aly for influencing Jasmin.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni fans have been on cloud nine ever since the two finally accepted that they're more than just friends. Jasmin spilled the beans about her relationship with Aly when the challengers entered Bigg Boss 14 and confessed her love for him. Later, when Aly re-entered the show, all eyes have been on the cute duo, lovingly called 'Jasly.'

Aly and Jasmin's growing closeness has caught everyone's attention. Though they have not yet said the three magical words or proposed to each other, their romance is quite evident. They two are often seen sharing mushy moments, and in last night's episode, they were also seen discussing marriage, by themselves and also with Rakhi Sawant. But before this big confession, Aly and Jasmin vehemently denied being romantically involved. In fact, Aly's sister Ilham Goni also in her interviews had clarified that the two are 'just friends.'

Now, that Aly and Jasmin are openly talking about their relationship on national television, Aly's sister Ilham has also reacted to the same. In a conversation with the Times of India, Ilham Goni opened up Aly and Jasmin's relationship. She also reacted to the allegations against her brother for influencing Jasmin in the game and ruining her journey in Bigg Boss 14.

Reacting to the rumours around Aly and Jasmin, Ilham said that people have always been interested in the duo's relationship. However, she stated that all the speculations don’t as they know that Aly and Jasmin are just friends right now. 'If they have decided to come out, talk about it, and want to take it further, it is their choice. It is a serious matter. I am happy that they are taking it seriously and have decided to talk about it after they come out of the house,' asserted Ilham.

Ilham further continued that she has no issues with people now connecting the dots, as everyone has an opinion. 'People love to talk about others and they are doing it with Aly and Jasmin, too. However, I choose to not react to these rumours,' she clarified.

When asked about former contestants and feeling that Aly is overshadowing Jasmin and influencing her, Ilham denied such views. She clarified saying that Aly had just entered Bigg Boss 14 two or three days before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, and Ilham feels Aly did not tell Jasmin anything about her game. 'It might be Salman sir's perspective. I feel that he said that so that they both play individually and not as a group. He wants them to perform well and emerge stronger on the show,' said Ilham. However, according to Ilham, both Jasmin and Aly are playing their individual games. She does not agree that Aly is influencing Jasmin or her game in Bigg Boss 14.

