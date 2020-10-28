Bigg Boss 14: Anita Hassanandani calls Kavita Kaushik’s ‘super boss’; Says ‘If BB had a face, it would be her’

Kavita Kaushik has been among the recent wild card entries on Bigg Boss 14 and Anita Hassanandani is quite impressed with the way she has taken over the show.

Bigg Boss 14 doesn’t miss a chance to surprise the fans and the contestants. After the twist of having seniors ( , Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan) on the show, the popular reality show had welcomed its first wild card contestants – Kavita Kaushik, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh. Needless to say, the wild card contestants have added on to the entertainment quotient and has spiced up the game. Amid this, Kavita has won hearts with her ‘dabangg’ attitude in the house.

The lady, who was announced as the second captain of the BB house, was seen bossing around in the show. She has certainly made it clear that she isn’t the one to be suppressed. Kavita’s bold attitude is winning her a lot of appreciation and the recent one to join her fan army is . The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has been in awe of Kavita’s super bossy attitude. In fact, she also went on to say that if at all Bigg Boss had a face, it would be Kavita. “If BigBoss had a face... it would be #KavitaKaushik. She’s super Bossy and I’m loving it! #BigBoss14,” she tweeted.

If BigBoss had a face... it would be #KavitaKaushik

She’s super Bossy and I’m loving it! #BigBoss14 — Anita Hassanandani (@anitahasnandani) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Kavita was seen locking horns with Shardul on the first day post their entry in the BB house. On the other hand, the actress had also revealed how Kamya Punjabi had motivated her to be a part of the popular reality show. She stated that Kamya Punjabi told her about the good experiences which will make her miss the house once she comes out of the same.

