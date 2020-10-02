Bigg Boss 14: Are Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav, Pavitra, Nikki part of Sidharth Shukla’s team on show?

Ahead of Bigg Boss 14 grand premiere, the makers have released a new promo which will give a hint about the theme of the show.

It is just a day left for the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 and the audience can feel their heartbeats racing. Ever since the fourteenth reason of the popular reality show was announced, there have been speculations about who all will be participating in the show which will be hosted by . Adding on to the audience’s excitement, the makers have been dropping promos teasing them about the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. However, the recent promo has given a glimpse of the heme of the show which will peak your excitement about the grand premiere.

The promo featured a glimpse of Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli’s introductory performances. Apparently, these contestants will be a part of Sidharth Shukla team in the season. Confused? Well, sources inform us that Bigg Boss 14 will be following Roadies format wherein there will be different mentors who will have their particular teams and the contestants of these teams will compete with each other. With the new promo, looks like Bigg Boss is really going the Roadies way. Apart from Sidharth, and Gauahar Khan will be seen as mentors in Bigg Boss 14.

Although the suspense over this new theme of the show will end soon, if this turned out to be true, this will be the first time that Bigg Boss will witness this format. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 is coming up with several never seen before elements. For instance, for the first time, the BB house will have spa, restaurant, movie theatre and shopping hall for the contestants.

