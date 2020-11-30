  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan is set to enter house with Kashmera, Rakhi & others; Fans aka her 'aavam' are excited

Arshi Khan is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a 'challenger' with Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan. Here's how fans have reacted to Bigg Boss 11's 'Begum' Arshi's entry in BB 14. Read on.
16249 reads Mumbai
Arshi Khan is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house, here's who fans have reacted to itBigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan is set to enter house with Kashmera, Rakhi & others; Fans aka her 'aavam' are excited
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

'Aavam sab jaanti hai' (Viewers know it all), remember this famous dialogue from Bigg Boss 11, and the personality who made it so popular? Yes, we're talking about Arshi Khan. Arshi created quite a stir in the BB 11. From her flirty behaviour with Hiten Tejwani to her hot-hot nightgowns to her bold andaaz, Arshi made heads turn with her 'interesting personality.'  

Even among popular faces like Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Arshi made a special place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Her antics and bindaas attitude was loved by many. And now, the 'Begum' of BB 11, is all set to set foot in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes, Arshi along with Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan is prepped up to enter the show soon. These former contestants will step in as 'challengers' to the BB 14 housemates. Vikas, the mastermind of Bigg Boss, seems to be leading this 'interesting' team of former contestants of the show. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin, Eijaz and Nikki cry inconsolably as they reveal 'biggest secrets' of their lives

They will be a part of Bigg Boss 14 to bring in new twists and turns and to challenge the contestants. Though details about their entry are not revealed yet, it is certain that they will test the contestants by putting them in tough situations. It looks like, this team of ex-contestants will test the prowess of the BB 14 contenders to be the 'deserving winner' of the Salman Khan- hosted show. Ever since the news of Arshi's entry in BB 14 has come out, her 'aavam' fans are going gaga. They are extremely excited to see her spread her magic in BB 14. 

Here's how fans have reacted to Arshi Khan's entry in BB 14: 

Well, Kashmera, Vikas, Arshi, Rakhi, Manu, and Rahul's entry in Bigg Boss 14 is surely going to amp up the entertainment quotient. What are your thoughts on this twist in the game? Are you excited to see how the dynamics of the BB 14 house change after their arrival? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik REVEALS she & Abhinav Shukla were on brink of 'Divorce'; Duo gets emotional

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: November 29 Written Update: Pavitra Punia gets 'eliminated'; Salman introduces 'new challengers'
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly, Pavitra, Eijaz Abhinav, Rahul 'kick out' most underserving contestant from the house
Bigg Boss 14: November 28 Written Update: Salman Khan drops hints about GRAND FINALE happening next week
Bigg Boss 14: November 27 Written Update: Jasmin, Rubina get into a dispute; Nikki, Rahul fight for captaincy
Bigg Boss 14: November 24 Written Update: BB nominates Aly for next week for his violence and punishes Abhinav
Bigg Boss 14: November 22 Written Update: Jaan Kumar Sanu gets eliminated; Rubina Dilaik wins 'immunity stone'