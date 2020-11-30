Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan is set to enter house with Kashmera, Rakhi & others; Fans aka her 'aavam' are excited

Arshi Khan is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a 'challenger' with Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan. Here's how fans have reacted to Bigg Boss 11's 'Begum' Arshi's entry in BB 14. Read on.

'Aavam sab jaanti hai' (Viewers know it all), remember this famous dialogue from Bigg Boss 11, and the personality who made it so popular? Yes, we're talking about Arshi Khan. Arshi created quite a stir in the BB 11. From her flirty behaviour with Hiten Tejwani to her hot-hot nightgowns to her bold andaaz, Arshi made heads turn with her 'interesting personality.'

Even among popular faces like , Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Arshi made a special place for herself in the hearts of the audience. Her antics and bindaas attitude was loved by many. And now, the 'Begum' of BB 11, is all set to set foot in the Bigg Boss 14 house. Yes, Arshi along with Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, and Rahul Mahajan is prepped up to enter the show soon. These former contestants will step in as 'challengers' to the BB 14 housemates. Vikas, the mastermind of Bigg Boss, seems to be leading this 'interesting' team of former contestants of the show.

They will be a part of Bigg Boss 14 to bring in new twists and turns and to challenge the contestants. Though details about their entry are not revealed yet, it is certain that they will test the contestants by putting them in tough situations. It looks like, this team of ex-contestants will test the prowess of the BB 14 contenders to be the 'deserving winner' of the - hosted show. Ever since the news of Arshi's entry in BB 14 has come out, her 'aavam' fans are going gaga. They are extremely excited to see her spread her magic in BB 14.

Here's how fans have reacted to Arshi Khan's entry in BB 14:

Excited to see #ArshiKhan in #BigBoss14 she can put #JasminBhasin in her place! — Hiten Kothari (@hitenkotharii) November 29, 2020

I haven't seen this season but arshi khan is going inside the house...

I should watch that https://t.co/MBVuEPgyOc — B H A V Y A (@11bhavyavyas) November 29, 2020

Arshi khan is the best ever personality for the biggboss game ! Very excited for her ! — Arshi khan (@arshikhanteam) November 29, 2020

If the news of Rakhi Sawant n Arshi Khan coming on Big Boss is indeed true,I m watching the show on weekdays as well.having them back on the show will be crazy — p (@properhero_) November 29, 2020

Among all the challenges my super duper favourite is Begum

Awam ki favourite #ArshiKhan @Arshikofficial_ #BB14 — BB14 (@BigBoss14Views) November 29, 2020

Ufff my savage, entertaining queen my Arshi is coming OMG I am so so soooooo excited. Her funny tactics, her fights, her nautankis ufff my Arshi Begum is a whole package #ArshiKhan #BB14 #BiggBoss14 — SHAMAMA (@Shame_mama) November 29, 2020

Omgee , Arshi khan and Rakhi Sawant Is Entering as wild cards

Its gonna be too much funn with their flirty entertainment #BiggBoss14 #BB14 — NASHEELI KANIYA#Farmers (@Sushmitasharm) November 29, 2020

Well, Kashmera, Vikas, Arshi, Rakhi, Manu, and Rahul's entry in Bigg Boss 14 is surely going to amp up the entertainment quotient. What are your thoughts on this twist in the game? Are you excited to see how the dynamics of the BB 14 house change after their arrival? Let us know in the comment section below.

