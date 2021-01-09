Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan's sister Sonali REVEALS she didn't like Rubina & Abhinav from the beginning

Arshi Khan has been at loggerheads with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla ever since the time she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. We think we might have got the answer for the same.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan entered the reality show again a few weeks back as one of the challengers. However, there is one thing that the audience surely must have noticed which is that she has always been at loggerheads with Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Be it fighting with them over speaking English or be it slamming them over food, Arshi has done it all. The reason behind this has been revealed by her sister Sonali Khan.

The latter has said that her sister Arshi had disliked the celebrity couple right from the beginning even before her entry into the Bigg Boss 14 house. Not only that but Sonali also reveals how Arshi Khan didn’t like the earlier spat between Rubina, Abhinav, and Kavita Kaushik because of which she picks at them most of the time. Sonali then states that she feels Rubina doesn’t follow rules which she makes herself and that she has also picked on Arshi unnecessarily.

Sonali Khan states that she feels it isn’t right for her sister to lose temper and use certain words. Meanwhile, talking about Arshi Khan, her latest fight with Rubina and Abhinav wasn’t a pleasant one as she broke a chair inside the house after having challenged either of them to break the rules and speak in English. As a punishment for the same, she wasn’t allowed to take part in the captaincy task. For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Sonali Phogat will be fighting for captaincy this time.

