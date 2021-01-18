Bigg Boss 14: Arti Singh reflects back on her journey in the show while expressing regret on Eijaz Khan's exit

Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed another shock with Eijaz Khan's exit from the house. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 14 fans have got yet another shocking news about Eijaz Khan’s exit from the house. Termed as one of the strongest players of the current season, the actor had to leave the show owing to prior work commitments. As has been exclusively revealed by Pinkvilla earlier, Eijaz has opted out of the reality show owing to the aforementioned reason as the makers have decided to extend the season. Former BB contestant Arti Singh has opined her views on it.

The actress was among the many ones who had supported Eijaz Khan during his stay in the Bigg Boss house. While talking about his exit, Arti says that it was neither his fault nor that of the makers. Talking to TOI, she quotes, “The show got extended and if there are work commitments outside, an actor can't help it.” She further adds that she saw him as one of the top five contestants.

Next, Arti Singh who was a part of the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss also reflects back at her own journey inside the house. She quotes, “I have been on the show and I know how tough it is to be there for so long.” The actress also opines that she thinks Eijaz could have won the show. Meanwhile, the reality show will also witness another wild card entry with Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Credits :Times of India

