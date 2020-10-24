Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz rejects offer to enter as a senior; Might appear during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Asim Riaz was announced the first runner up of the previous season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. Read on for further details.

Bigg Boss 14 kick-started on October 3, 2020, and has been receiving tremendous response from the audience till now. This time, the show witnessed a few changes that were quite unlikely in the previous seasons. Yes, we are talking about the entry of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ in this season. , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan who were a part of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss entered the show along with the new contestants. They have recently exited the BB house.

However, ardent fans were rooting for yet another name here – Asim Riaz. The model was a part of Bigg Boss season 13 and also bagged the first runner-up position in the same. Amidst Sidharth Shukla entering the show, there were rumours that his archrival from the previous season, Asim, will also appear in the same. However, a report by Tellychakkar states that the aspiring actor rejected the offer to enter the show as a senior.

The same report also suggests that he might enter Bigg Boss 14 later on during one of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes or for some particular task. However, there has been no official confirmation about it yet. Post his stint in the reality show’s 13th season, Asim bagged numerous projects most of which are music videos. He has also featured alongside ladylove Himanshi Khurana in a few of them. He was in the news earlier owing to his constant fights with Sidharth Shukla during the previous season.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates.

Also Read: Asim Riaz shares the 'key' to success and fitness as he flaunts his chiselled abs in latest PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tellychakkar

Share your comment ×