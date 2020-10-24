  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz rejects offer to enter as a senior; Might appear during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Asim Riaz was announced the first runner up of the previous season of Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. Read on for further details.
18711 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz rejects offer to enter as a senior; Might appear during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz rejects offer to enter as a senior; Might appear during 'Weekend Ka Vaar'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 kick-started on October 3, 2020, and has been receiving tremendous response from the audience till now. This time, the show witnessed a few changes that were quite unlikely in the previous seasons. Yes, we are talking about the entry of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ in this season. Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan who were a part of the previous seasons of Bigg Boss entered the show along with the new contestants. They have recently exited the BB house.

However, ardent fans were rooting for yet another name here – Asim Riaz. The model was a part of Bigg Boss season 13 and also bagged the first runner-up position in the same. Amidst Sidharth Shukla entering the show, there were rumours that his archrival from the previous season, Asim, will also appear in the same. However, a report by Tellychakkar states that the aspiring actor rejected the offer to enter the show as a senior. 

The same report also suggests that he might enter Bigg Boss 14 later on during one of the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episodes or for some particular task. However, there has been no official confirmation about it yet. Post his stint in the reality show’s 13th season, Asim bagged numerous projects most of which are music videos. He has also featured alongside ladylove Himanshi Khurana in a few of them. He was in the news earlier owing to his constant fights with Sidharth Shukla during the previous season. 

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates. 

Also Read: Asim Riaz shares the 'key' to success and fitness as he flaunts his chiselled abs in latest PHOTOS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Tellychakkar

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Ahead of grand premiere, BB 13 runner up Asim Riaz's fans shower him with love and support
Bigg Boss 14: Gautam, Diandra to Asim, Himanshi: Here are some controversial love stories of the reality show
EXCLUSIVE: BB 14's Nishant Malkhani: Many times, I faced rejections despite good response because of nepotism
Bigg Boss 14: Pavitra calls Rahul 'neech' for his personal attacks; Threatens to 'ruin' him for his remarks
EXCLUSIVE: Shehzad Deol: Groups are formed against Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin inside Bigg Boss 14 house
Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin's Naagin 4 costar Anita Hassanandani feels BB14 'mein vo baat nahi'; Hopes it gets better
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement