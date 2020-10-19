Bigg Boss 14: Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz defends Eijaz Khan; Calls Jasmine Bhasin’s allegations baseless

Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan have been frequently locking horns inside the BB house and the actress has stated that he had tried intimidating her during a task.

It has been over two weeks since Bigg Boss 14 witnessed a grand premiere and ever since then the popular reality show has been home to high voltage drama and in house fights. Recently, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode added on to these fights as the contestants were seen playing the blame game during the katghara task in front of host . During the task, Jasmin Bhasin was seen slamming Eijaz Khan for intimidating her during a task by getting too close. She stated, “It shows a side of Eijaz that during the game he will physically intimidate others and cross the line.”

While Eijaz rubbished these allegations, former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz has come out in his defence. Calling the Dil Se Dil Tak actor’s allegations baseless, Umar stated that Eijaz has never intimated anyone on the show. In fact, he explained that the task had to be done with full enthusiasm. “The way @KhanEijaz explained himself on the baseless allegation on him was commendable. He is a very genuine and a mature guy I feel. Task has to be done with full enthusiasm and will. Nowhere I saw him intimidating anyone. You have a problem getting close, back off,” Umar tweeted.

Take a look at Umar Riaz’s tweet in support of Eijaz Khan:

The way @KhanEijaz explained himself on the baseless allegation on him was comendable. He is a very genuine and a mature guy i feel . Task has to be done with full enthusiasm and will. No where i saw him intimidating anyone. You have a problem getting close, back off! #bb14 — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan has emerged as one of the strong contestants on the show and is seen giving a tough fight to the contestants. In fact, he is seen voicing his opinions strongly in the house.

