Bigg Boss 14: BB 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's fans trend 'Craze of Shehnaaz' ahead of the new season's beginning

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to kick off tonight and already fans of the show are excited. However, last season's contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fans are going berserk as rumour has it that the star may also enter the show later.
18711 reads Mumbai Updated: October 3, 2020 02:30 pm
It is once again that time of the year when all Bigg Boss fans would rejoice as Salman Khan's show is going to kick off tonight with its 14th season. Calling it Bigg Boss 14, Salman is all set to introduce a new set of contestants with a few old ones as mentors. However, ahead of the show, Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill is trending on Twitter, all thanks to her fans who want to see her in the new season too. 

While reports have been coming in that Shehnaaz may be seen later on the new season, her fans cannot keep calm as Bigg Boss 14 is about to kick off and at the grand premiere, several old contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and more will be seen. Ahead of it, fans are hoping to see Shehnaaz Gill again coming face to face with Salman on the new season of the popular reality show. Many took to Twitter to show their excitement and kicked off a trend 'Craze of Shehnaaz.'

A user wrote, "Everyone ,Everywhere keep talking about Shehnaaz, There is no Single day when she doesn’t comes into trend. It's been a year of BB we have seen her. Even Today she stays in news like it was a first day! That Craze,That's Stardom.—- Craze Of Shehnaaz." Another wrote, "The person who always showered the immense love for her fans.No matter what the situation been,She always kept us above. And that’s where she made a huge difference. God Gifted to Fan Gifted,How simply she said it and stole our heart.— Craze Of Shehnaaz."

Take a look tweets of Shehnaaz Gill's fan tweets:

Meanwhile, this year, a lot of new things will be seen on the show including a different sort of a house. The Bigg Boss 14 house would include a shopping mall, restaurant, spa and a theatre. Also, previous season's winners Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla will be playing an important role on the show this season too. The list of contestants this season includes Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, God Woman Radhe Maa, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya. The show begins on October 3, 2020, at 9 PM on Colors TV. 

