Bigg Boss 14: BB 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's fans trend 'Craze of Shehnaaz' ahead of the new season's beginning

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to kick off tonight and already fans of the show are excited. However, last season's contestant Shehnaaz Gill's fans are going berserk as rumour has it that the star may also enter the show later.

It is once again that time of the year when all Bigg Boss fans would rejoice as 's show is going to kick off tonight with its 14th season. Calling it Bigg Boss 14, Salman is all set to introduce a new set of contestants with a few old ones as mentors. However, ahead of the show, Bigg Boss 13's popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill is trending on Twitter, all thanks to her fans who want to see her in the new season too.

While reports have been coming in that Shehnaaz may be seen later on the new season, her fans cannot keep calm as Bigg Boss 14 is about to kick off and at the grand premiere, several old contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan, and more will be seen. Ahead of it, fans are hoping to see Shehnaaz Gill again coming face to face with Salman on the new season of the popular reality show. Many took to Twitter to show their excitement and kicked off a trend 'Craze of Shehnaaz.'

A user wrote, "Everyone ,Everywhere keep talking about Shehnaaz, There is no Single day when she doesn’t comes into trend. It's been a year of BB we have seen her. Even Today she stays in news like it was a first day! That Craze,That's Stardom.—- Craze Of Shehnaaz." Another wrote, "The person who always showered the immense love for her fans.No matter what the situation been,She always kept us above. And that’s where she made a huge difference. God Gifted to Fan Gifted,How simply she said it and stole our heart.— Craze Of Shehnaaz."

Take a look tweets of Shehnaaz Gill's fan tweets:

The person who always showered the immense love for her fans. No matter what the situation been,She always kept us above.

And that’s where she made a huge difference.

God Gifted to Fan Gifted,How simply she said it and stole our heart. — Craze Of Shehnaaz —@ishehnaaz_gill — Victoria (@Victori22571413) October 3, 2020

Today once again you prove why u are special from others from first day u always play with honesty u never said bad u forgive those who said bad about u.once Salman sir said she is real from inside today BB14 start but everyone talk about Shehnaaz & that's call Craze Of Shehnaaz pic.twitter.com/MWlZQbiysJ — KING LOVE HIS QUEEN#SidNaaz (@SidheartSidnaaz) October 3, 2020

She is natural entertainer Craze Of Shehnaaz pic.twitter.com/8C2Py9LZND — Amit Patel (@AmitPat27001426) October 3, 2020

Craze for Her wil never end !i can bet will never ever end !because she earned lifetime Fans Her shehnaazians army !who will never Leave her Nd will always be crazy for her .Always !@ishehnaaz_gill Craze Of Shehnaaz — PIYUSHSANA MERI JAAN HAI (@piyyuussh) October 3, 2020

Pehli baar mile hain milte hi Dil ne kaha mujhe pyar ho gaya

Tumne pyar se dekha jabse Mujhe mera dil bekaraar ho gaya

Pehli baar mile hai milte hi Dil ne kaha mujhe pyar ho gaya@ishehnaaz_gill

jab bb13 mein ayi thi first time tume dekhte hee pyar hogaya Craze Of Shehnaaz — Has (@Unknown75011533) October 3, 2020

Yeah Right

She is a queen with a good heart

Craze Of Shehnaaz https://t.co/d6sPdhpqMN — Bia (@sidnaazlove09) October 3, 2020

Meanwhile, this year, a lot of new things will be seen on the show including a different sort of a house. The Bigg Boss 14 house would include a shopping mall, restaurant, spa and a theatre. Also, previous season's winners Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla will be playing an important role on the show this season too. The list of contestants this season includes Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, God Woman Radhe Maa, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya. The show begins on October 3, 2020, at 9 PM on Colors TV.

