Bigg Boss 14: BB 13's Shefali Jariwala feels Sidharth Shukla & THIS contestant are running the show; See post

Here's what Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala has to say about the Bigg Boss season 14. The Kanta Laga girl feels Sidharth Shukla along with another fresher are the highlight of BB 14. Take a look at Shefali's tweet here.

Bigg Boss 14 began with a promise to give a 'befitting reply' to the year 2020, and kick out the boredom in viewers' lives. A week of the new season of the controversial reality show has passed, and yet nothing 'great' has happened. While the audiences are keen to know more about the new contestants, more or less, the entire focus is on the show's seniors - , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan.

The concept, format, and rules are tweaked in BB 14, and there's still a lot to explore in this 'different' season. In the last week, apart from the seniors, only one fresher as come out to show her real personality. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Nikki Tamboli. From standing up for her needs to getting into loggerheads with housemates for what she feels right, the South Indian actress has grabbed all eyeballs in the BB 14 house. The seniors lauded her for being the 'perfect' contestant of a show like Bigg Boss.

It is a known fact that Nikki along with other seniors has become the center of attention in Bigg Boss season 14. However, now, Shefali Jariwala, who wowed everyone in BB 13 has come out with a strong statement. The Kanta Laga girl has expressed her opinion on the on-goings in the BB 14 house. Shefali said that she feels Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli are ruling the BB 14 house.

Yes, Shefali thinks Sidharth along with Nikki is running the show. In a recent tweet, she wrote, 'Looks like only Sidharth Shukla and Nikki Tamboli are running the show. Hmm, what do you think?'

Take a look at Shefali's tweet on BB 14:

While some viewers agreed to Shefali's views, others felt there's a long way to go. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth and Nikki are the only highlights of BB 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

